Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has named a 24-man squad for Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon headline the squad for the two fixtures, which will be played within four days.

Nigeria will host Madagascar’s Barea at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, on Friday, 25 September, before travelling to Bissau to face Guinea-Bissau’s Wild Dogs on Tuesday, 29 September.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali retains his place, alongside Maduka Okoye and Unity Cup standout Arthur Okonkwo.

Chelle has also recalled England-based defenders Olaoluwa Aina and Benjamin Fredricks, while Calvin Bassey, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi and Bruno Onyemaechi are included.

Unity Cup revelations Okonkwo and defender Chibuike Nwaiwu will compete for places alongside the more established members of the squad.

Portugal-based defender Isaac James receives his first Super Eagles call-up, while forwards George Ilenikhena and Moses Usor are also handed maiden invitations.

In midfield, Ndidi is joined by Iwobi, Raphael Onyedika and Frank Onyeka.

The attack includes Osimhen, Lookman, Simon, Akor Adams, Samuel Chukwueze and Tolu Arokodare.

Nigeria will be seeking maximum points from the two fixtures as their qualifying campaign for the 2027 AFCON, to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, gathers pace.

Super Eagles squad

Goalkeepers: Arthur Okonkwo (Charlton Athletic, England); Maduka Okoye (Udinese, Italy); Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa).

Defenders: Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Isaac James (Alverca, Portugal); Benjamin Fredricks (Brentford, England); Emmanuel Fernandez (Rangers, Scotland); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Calvin Bassey (Fulham, England); Chibuike Nwaiwu (Trabzonspor, Türkiye); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England).

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas, Türkiye); Alex Iwobi (Fulham, England); Raphael Onyedika (Eintracht Frankfurt, Germany); Frank Onyeka (Coventry City, England).

Forwards: Moses Simon (Paris FC, France); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray, Türkiye); Akor Adams (Venezia, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy); Ademola Lookman (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Ajax, Netherlands); George Ilenikhena (Al-Ittihad, Saudi Arabia); Moses Usor (LASK, Austria).