The union also alleged that its members had been excluded from the monthly payment of responsibility allowances made to members of other unions for more than two years.

The ASUU branch secretary, Tarila Amakoromo, disclosed this in a statement sent to journalists on Thursday.

Amakoromo said the decision followed the failure of the university management to address the union’s demands, despite a meeting with the administration and assurances that the issues would be resolved.

He recalled that at an emergency congress held on Friday, September 11, 2026, the union gave the university administration 48 working hours, ending at midnight on Tuesday, September 15, to resolve the issues or face an indefinite local strike backed by the union’s national body.

According to him, following the failure of the administration to meet the demands, the branch declared an indefinite strike at another emergency congress held on Wednesday, September 16.

The union’s demands include the completion of payment of its members’ salaries for June, July and August 2026, as well as the payment of outstanding responsibility allowances.

The statement also cited the non-payment of responsibility allowances to members under the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS), including lecturers in the School of Health Sciences.

The statement read in part, “A strike action has been declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), University of Port Harcourt Branch following the University Administration’s failure to address the demands of the Union.”

The union said the action was intended to press for the resolution of the outstanding salary and allowance issues affecting its members.