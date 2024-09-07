Two goals from Ademola Lookman and one from the reigning African footballer of year Victor Osimhen ensured that Nigeria’s Super Eagles triumphed over Benin Republic with 3-0 to kick start their Africa Cup of Nations 2025 qualifiers on a winning note at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

2024 Ballon d’Or nominee Lookman broke the deadlock in the first half before Osimhen extended the lead for the Super Eagles with a sumptuous goal after the break.

Lookman scored the third and his second goal of the match in 76th minute after a good work by Moses Simon to seal the victory for Nigeria.

The victory was as a sweet revenge for Nigeria under interim coach, Augustine Eguavoen against their neighbours, Benin Republic from who they suffered 2-1 defeat in the 2026 World Cup qualifying match in June.

Eguavoen stepped in as a last-minute replacement after German coach Bruno Labbadia reportedly backed out due to the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) refusal to cover his tax expenses.