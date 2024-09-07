President Bola Tinubu has restated his administration’s resolve to equip the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and improve the welfare of its personnel as part of ongoing efforts to protect and serve Nigerians effectively.

Accordingly, he listed critical measures being undertaken by the administration in this regard to include acquisition of new vehicles, communication equipment, and forensic tools to enhance crime detection and prevention.

The President said this on Saturday during the passing-out parade and commissioning of the Regular Officers Course 6 at the Nigeria Police Academy in Wudil, Kano State.

President Tinubu, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, in a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, noted that as a government committed to sustainable growth, his administration was fully aware that the development of any country is directly woven into the strength of its institutions.

He stated: “For this reason, our administration remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure that our police force is equipped with the necessary tools and training to protect and serve our citizens effectively.

“We have already begun implementing critical initiatives, such as the acquisition of new vehicles, communication equipment, and forensic tools to enhance crime detection and prevention capabilities.”

The President acknowledged that it would be practically impossible for a police force to perform optimally without ensuring the welfare of its personnel, taking into cognizance “the essential role a motivated workforce plays in safeguarding the nation.

“Our government is working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for all police personnel and their families. A satisfied and well-cared-for police officer is essential to ensuring the safety and security of our people,” he added.

In a digital age when policing has evolved, President Tinubu implored the Police Force to keep pace “with modern technology, leveraging data analytics and digital tools to combat crime more effectively.”

He also tasked the force on community policing, pointing out that it is not merely a strategy but also the backbone of effective law enforcement.

“Your success will depend largely on your relationship with the communities you serve. Be visible, approachable, and responsive to their needs. Remember, the power of your presence, the quality of your engagement, and the fairness of your actions will define your success—not the use of force,” he stated.

As part of efforts to address the shortage of police personnel, the President said his administration has also embarked on a recruitment drive across the nation “to address the longstanding issue of understaffing within the police force.

“This initiative will inject new energy into the force, reduce overworking, and provide more opportunities for young Nigerians to serve their country. A well-resourced police force is fundamental to national security, and we are committed to seeing this through,” he further noted.

The President applauded the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, the leadership of the NPF and the entire staff of the Nigeria Police Academy, saying their professionalism, dedication, and passion contributed in molding the newly commissioned police officers into future leaders of the force.

For the graduating cadets, President Tinubu reminded them that the badge they were now putting on is not just a mere symbol of authority, but a mark of the trust and confidence Nigerians have placed in them, even as he urged them to embrace innovation and bring fresh perspectives to the force.

He continued: “Your role goes beyond enforcing laws; it is about serving with compassion, fairness, and respect for human rights. Uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in every situation you face.

“You are entering a career that will test your character and resolve. The security challenges our nation faces are complex and ever-evolving. But remember, your training has prepared you for this moment. Be courageous in the face of danger, patient in the face of provocation, and just in the face of injustice.”

Earlier in his address, the Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, reiterated the determination of the academy to produce ideal superior police officers equipped with knowledge and skills to face the challenges of policing in an increasingly complex Nigerian society.

“Mr President, the academy is proud to present to you 478 Regular Cadets Graduands, who have successfully completed both their rigorous academic programmes in various disciplines and police professional trainings,” he said.

The Commandant urged the graduands to be the embodiment of justice, professionalism and defender of peace, order and national security, saying, “Always do your best to be a good ambassador of this great institution, your family and the Nigerian Police Force.”

He expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his tireless efforts toward addressing the needs and concerns of the academy.

Other dignitaries at the event include Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf Kabir; Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa; Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun; Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam; Chairman, Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Senator Ahmed Abdulhamid Malam-Madori and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Police Affairs, Hon. Makki Yalleman.

Others are the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia; Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice President), Aliyu Modibbo Umar; Senator Kawu Sumaila; members of the House of Representatives, Hon Lawan Shettima Ali, Hon Godwin Offiono, Hon Mohammed Muktar Zanna Kazaure; Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Department of Finance and Administration, Bala Ciroma; DIG Emeka Frank Mba; representatives of Service Chiefs, and former DIG Uba Bala Ringim, among others.