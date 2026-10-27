The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has constituted a burial planning committee for its late leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, who died at the age of 100.

‎The decision was taken on Tuesday at a meeting of the organisation’s National Executive Committee held at the Akure residence of the deceased in Ondo State.

‎The meeting also delivered a condolence message to the family and reaffirmed Afenifere’s commitment to preserving the values and ideals that defined the late elder statesman’s life.

‎Fasoranti’s family had earlier announced December 17, 2026, for his funeral service and interment.

‎The National Executive Committee, chaired by Oba Olu Falae, said the committee would work with the family’s burial committee and the government committee to ensure a befitting burial for the late Afenifere leader.

‎Falae said the committee would comprise members of Afenifere and other groups that had previously met at Ogbo in Ogun State, adding that its membership would be expanded.

‎Members include Oba Samuel Falae, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, Bashorun Sehinde Arogbofa, Senator Femi Okurounmu, Senator Kofo Akerele-Bucknor, Chief Supo Shonibare, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu, Chief Tola Mobulurin, Otunba Dr Samuel Ibikunle, Chief Korede Duyile, Chief Femi Aluko and Dr Segun Mimiko.

‎Others are Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Dr Gbola Adetunji, Hon. Wale Oshun, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, Chief Pekun Awobona, Engr. Bayo Adenekan, Chief Lekan Alabi, Abagun Kole Omololu, Dr Akin Onigbinde, SAN, Prof Akin Onigbinde, Chief Dare Babarinsa, Dr David Atte and Chief Ayo Abereoran.

‎The list also includes Hon. Lanre Omisore, Chief Sola Ebiseni, Otunba Deji Wellington, Mrs Nike Olujembola, Mrs Oluwatoyin Falade, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Arc. Goke Omigbodun and Chief Ademola Folarin.

‎The organisation also cautioned against discussions about who would succeed Fasoranti, describing such conversations as premature and contrary to Yoruba cultural values.

‎According to Falae, the immediate priority is to give the deceased a befitting burial, after which a credible leader would emerge to lead the organisation.

‎He said the meeting emphasised the need for unity among the groups involved in the burial arrangements, noting that discussions on succession should not overshadow the task of honouring the late leader.

‎Speaking on behalf of the family, Olori Rachael Falae described Fasoranti as a quiet, disciplined and trustworthy leader whose integrity earned him respect among the people of Akure.

‎She said he demonstrated remarkable dedication while combining his responsibilities as a local government chairman and school principal.

‎According to her, his tenure as council chairman witnessed the construction of important roads in Akure, including the road linking the A Division Police Station to the State Hospital and the road from the NEPA roundabout to the St Thomas’s area.

‎“Papa was a very quiet person and highly disciplined, and this discipline he carried even into his political life. He was a leader who could be trusted,” she said.

‎Olori Falae recalled that Fasoranti would travel from Oyo to preside over council meetings, spend weekends with his family and return to Oyo to continue his duties.

‎She added that the late elder statesman remained firm in his convictions despite challenges and was widely respected in Akure for his role in resolving difficult community matters.

‎“Once he was convinced about anything, he would go to any length to make sure that he stood by his conviction. So we all loved him,” she said.

‎On the funeral arrangements, Olori Falae said the family expected representatives of Afenifere, members of the Akure community and the church to participate in the ceremonies.

‎She said the Anglican Church and state governors would also be involved, with the governors determining their level of participation.

‎According to her, tributes would begin on the Monday preceding the funeral, with specific days allocated to different groups to honour the late elder statesman.