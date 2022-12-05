Former Nigerian sprinter, Gloria Ayanlaja-Obajimi, has been appointed as the vice president of African Triathlon.

Her appointment was announced at the African delegates meeting during the just concluded World Triathlon Congress in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Gloria who was the former secretary-general of the Nigeria Triathlon Union (NTU), before her new appointment previously served two terms as a female representative on the Triathlon Africa Executive Committee.

The life president of the NTU, Dr Lanre Glover, who disclosed this,congratulated Dr Obajimi, saying with her appointment Nigeria Triathlon Union has regained its position on the executive board of the Triathlon Confederation.

Gloria Ayanlaja-Obajimi (born May 12, 1956), represented Nigeria in the women’s 400 metres at the 1980 Summer Olympics.

Gloria, a retired lecturer in sports management, has a PhD.