His Imperial Majesty, the Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ile-Ife on Monday October 24, 2022 formally took the hands of another wife, Olori Temitope Asake Morenike Ogunwusi in marriage.

His marriage to Olori Temitope was the sixth in the series within the space of two months and investigation conducted by LEADERSHIP Weekend revealed that more are still to come.

The appellation, “Olori” means queen, referring to the wife of a monarch in Yorubaland.

Polygamy is not alien to black race and if it is not prevalent all over the world, there will be no word for it neither will it be found in the dictionary. Hence it is not an aberration.

Is the royal father bound by traditional laws to take more wives after six wpmen? Some observers say it is obvious that the monarch is being compelled to marry wives. But according to a chief who did not want his name in print, no Ifa priest is compelling the Ooni to marry 13 wives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since non of his predecessors was compelled by any Ifa priest to marry that much, his case can’t be different,” he said.

Meanwhile, his director of Media, Chief Moses Olafare, did not pick his calls when contacted by our correspondent.

Besides, traditional rulers all over Africa are known from ages as custodians of culture, traditions and customs, part of which is having many dependants which in the olden days in Yorubaland include the inheritance of widows of monarchs that passed-on because monarchs ‘don’t die’ in Yorubaland.

So, having many wives by monarchs in Yorubaland is not new and no one can kick against it. However, what makes the case with Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi unique and spectacular was the quick succession of his marrying no fewer than six wives within a space of two months.

For wagging tongues, his Imperial Majesty has already provided answers to the questions that might be raised on why he is ‘embarking on the voyage.’

The reverred monarch was said to have given reasons on why he had been engaging in marriages in quick succession recently.

Speaking at his 48th birthday and seventh coronation recently, Oba Ogunwusi was reported to have explained that he tried making some changes but he couldn’t.

Apparently saying that he would have loved to keep to only one wife and possibly have other women as friends to make the palace lively.

Ooni Of Ife Set To Marry 2 More Wives

He was quoted to have said: “This institution is bigger than me, beyond. People in this palace are more than eight hundred; they are close to a thousand. There are some people who have been living in this palace for more than 60 years while some have lived here for more than 80 years. Some people are over 100 years old in this palace.

“If I had my way, I tried to challenge it, but it blew in my face but thank God I’m still alive. It’s an institution that is rich in heritage, culture, and tradition.”

From what the monarch said, it is obvious that he could not help the situation but succumbed to pressure from powers that be.

No wonder, in order to protect his beloved son, it was the biological father of Oba Ogunwusi, Prince Oluropo Ogunwusi who was at the forefront of the acquisition of the women.

Recall that before these wholesome marriages, Oba Ogunwusi had had a daughter through his lover as a teenager.

Besides, he also had two failed marriages on the throne. The first was with Olori Zainab Wuraola who walked away from her marriage and the latest being Olori Silekunola Naomi, the mother of Prince Tadenikawo Ogunwusi who left in December, 2021.

The exit of these women, no doubt, created vacuum in the ancient palace of the source of Yoruba nation and may have had dare consequence(s) on the tradition of the land.

Besides, the monarch either by omission or commission, could be referred to as a bachelor or divorcee during the period of the women exit which is considered as a misnomer in just any palace not to talk of the status of Ooni of Ife.

However, his Imperial Majesty will not desperately just go for just anybody in skirt but reached out to quality and reputable women; those of timber and calibre.

Here is an abridged profile of the women as they came in one after the other.

Olori Mariam Anako Ogunwusi

Olori Mariam Anako who got married to Ooni Ogunwusi on September 7, 2022 by virtue of being the first wife of the foremost traditional ruler is automatically the Yeyelua of Ile-Ife.

She hails from Ebiraland, Kogi State. She was born in 1982 and raised under the care of a former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dikko after she lost her father at a young age. Her mother is a retired police officer.

She was an administrative manager at Nestoil Limited, one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) companies in the oil and gas sector.

Olori Elizabeth Akinmudai

The second Olori, Elizabeth Akinmudai hails from Ondo town in Ondo State.

She was a Scotland-based Electronic Data Processor and a successful business woman.

Olori Tobi Philips Ogunwusi

Olori Tobiloba Ogunwusi got married to Oba Ogunwusi on October 9, 2022.

She is an ex-beauty queen who hails from Okitipupa in Ondo State. She was born on June 4, 1992. Philips also has won many beauty pageants in the past including, World Miss University – Africa, World Miss University – Nigeria, Miss Personality – Sisi Oge and many more.

She is a graduate of Marine Sciences from the University of Lagos. She is a fashion designer and has been a 3D artist since 2018.

Olori Ashley Adegoke Ogunwusi

Olori Ashley Adegoke is a princess from Ile-Ife. She hails from the royal lineage of the Lafogido ruling house, Adagba compound. She holds a master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom. She is a member of Association for Accounting Technician, and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the UK.

She is also the founder of Ashley Adegoke Foundation, a charity organisation established to help improve the lives of the underprivileged. She currently runs her businesses in the United Kingdom.She married Oba Ogunwusi as his fourth wife on October 14, 2022.

Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi

Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi who was born in England is the great-granddaughter of the 48th Ooni of Ife, Ajagun Ademiluyi.

She studied Law at the University of West London, UK. She is a fashion expert, entrepreneur and the chief executive officer of Africa Fashion Week based in London and Nigeria. Also, she is an author and cultural ambassador to the Ooni of Ife, who is now her husband.

She was married to Ooni Ogunwusi on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Olori Temitope Adesegun Ogunwusi

Olori Temitope Morenikeji Ogunwusi, the CEO of Hopes Alive Initiatives (HAI) is a princess from Adesegun Ibipe Royal Dynasty of Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North local government of Ogun State.

During the Babatunde Fashola administration as governor of Lagos State, she was the personal assistant to the late secretary to the state government, Princess Aderenle Adeniran-Ogunsanya.

She also has experience in the media profession as she was the host of the Lagos State Ministry of Health Public Health Advocacy Programme, ‘Health-Wise’ aired for four years.

She bagged diplomas in Linguistics and Data Processing from the University of Lagos in 1998 and 2000 respectively, and a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the same university.

She is a certified alumnus of several universities, including the University of Oxford, United Kingdom; INSEAD Business School, Fontainebleau, France; University of Cambridge, Judge Business School, United Kingdom and Harvard Kennedy School of Government in the United States.

She got married to Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on October 24, 2022.