The Federal Government has approved the temporary suspension of the controversial $300 helicopter landing fee outsourced to Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Limited.

The development was announced by the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, on Friday.

In a statement by the spokesman of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Odutayo Oluseyi, the directive of the minister took effect from Thursday, May 30, 2024.

It was gathered that the minister’s decision came after the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) rejected the fee, insisting that it was commercially injurious to chopper operators and the Nigerian economy in general.

He said further actions on the matter would be taken after a review committee submits its report for scrutiny.

The statement read, “Following a meeting with the AON executive on the issue bordering on Helicopter landing levies collection at Aerodromes, Helipads, Air Strips, etc, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has temporarily suspended the enforcement granted Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd, by the Federal Government, as consultants to collect such levies.

“The suspension is with effect from 30th May, 2024. This, the Minister said is a result of clamor for review by some stakeholders in the industry. Accordingly, Keyamo has constituted a Committee with members drawn up from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and its relevant Agencies, Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), International Oil Companies (IOCs) and Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd who are charged to look into the issues raised by concerned Stakeholders and submit a Report on or before end of June 2024.

“Messers NAEBI Dynamic Concept Ltd was granted the exclusive right by the Federal Government as consultants to collect such levies which stakeholders have expressed their reservation on the appropriateness of the levies. The recommendation(s) of the Committee would proffer a way forward.”

LEADERSHIP reports that aviation stakeholders have described multiple taxes slammed on airline operators as a burden on the sector.

Every domestic airline company in the country is exposed to a total of 13.5 per cent in taxes including five per cent ticket (charter/cargo) sales charge, 7.5 cent Value Added Tax (VAT), one per cent development tax, even before the applicable corporate taxes, PAYE, pension scheme, etc.

Meanwhile, due to the development, the introduction of $300 landing levy on helicopter generated widespread condemnation as stakeholders described it commercially injurious to their operations.