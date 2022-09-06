A former Aviation Minister and APC chieftain, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has taken a swipe at the spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign 2023, Senator Dino Melaye, over the former lawmaker’s reaction to his (Fani-Kayode) call for Melaye’s arrest for revealing in a recent interview that money was spent during the national convention of the People Democratic Party (PDP), where Dr. Iyorchia Ayu emerged as the national chairman of the party.

Reacting hours after Fani-Kayode’s call, Melaye described Fani-Kayode’s action as ‘incoherent gibberish’ produced from the former Minister’s ‘temporary relief from insanity.’

But, Fani-Kayode said he must have really touched a nerve when he raised issues about Melaye’s confession of large-scale bribery at the PDP Convention and the “election” of Ayu.

In a statement signed by Fani-Kayode on Monday, titled: “Dino Melaye: No More Arses For You To Lick Here” said, “Melaye has been crying and wetting his pants ever since” he made the call for his arrest.

He said Melaye’s response was laced with only with insults and a long diatribe of wild allegations and subjective invectives.

The former Minister, however, said little made sense and plenty made for amusement, adding that he was very well entertained by Melaye’s response.

“Is that what you call a spokesman for a presidential campaign?” he asked adding that he “don’t have time for clowns, filthy peasants and desperate cowards but I couldn’t help but notice the anger in his response. He was crying like a baby. And it gave me pleasure.”

He recalled that Melaye was prior to now Nasir El-Rufai’s loyalist for years, then moved to Bukola Saraki, then moved to Yahaya Bello’s, then moved to Nyesom Wike, and then finally moved to Abubakar Atiku.

“All those gentlemen dumped you after they recognised you for the ill-bred ignoramus, shameless hustler, infantile prankster, jobless bully and desperate court jester that you are and be rest assured that after your master Atiku has been roundly defeated at the polls next year and has finished having his fill of you, he will dump you too,” he said.

He continued: “Again what can one say about a man that keeps cars in his bedroom and sitting room or that fights in the House of Reps until his clothes are torn off, he is stripped naked and thrown out by guards.

“What can one say about a man that hid under his bunk when police laid siege to his house and that stayed there for days until they cut off power and water and he ran out of food?

“What can one say about a man who threatened to beat, rape and impregnate another man’s wife on the Senate floor simply because they disagreed politically.

“He forgets that I knew him from his younger days when he claimed to be an activist and a student unionist, when he used to beg for brown envelopes in return for tricks and when he lived off crumbs from the table of others in return for little favours.

“He was nothing more than a tout then and nothing has changed. Fat, ugly, balding, obese man, even at a relatively young age.”

Fani-Kayode added that he chose to respond accordingly for the second time lest Melaye believes that he can get away with anything.