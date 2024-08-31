Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have apprehended two men for allegedly robbing three commercial sex workers after picking them up at Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Bode Thomas in the Surulere area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of the duo to newsmen on Saturday.

He remarked that the three sex workers reported the case to the police on Wednesday at about 2:20 a.m.

“The victims reported that they sighted two robbery suspects at an undisclosed place, who allegedly robbed them of their valuables on August 23, at about 4.30 a.m.

“They stated they were picked up being commercial sex workers at Adeniran Ogunsanya Street, Bode Thomas, Surulere by the two suspects. They were taken to where they claimed the (suspects) lodged.

“Suddenly, the suspects parked and ordered them to surrender their valuables. In the process, two iPhones valued at N1.05 million, one REDMI Note 12 valued at N140,000, Iphone SR valued at N240,000 were collected from them.

“The suspects also compelled the victims to transfer ₦25,000 to an Opay Account and N8,000 to the same account,” he said.

He, however, said during the investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

The items recovered from the suspects is their operational vehicle, a Toyota Camry with Reg. No. APP335 JA, and two other blank number plates they used for their operations.

The police image-maker added, “ One of the victim’s cell phones, REDMI NOTE 12, was also recovered from the suspects, while an investigation was ongoing.”