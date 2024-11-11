In addition to the Consumer Protection Portal (CPP), recently unveiled to address issues and agitations arising from flight delays and cancellations, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has again, introduced another layer of protection for air travel consumers.

The portal, known as the Centralised Passenger Information Portal (CPIP), was to provide additional layer of protection for air travel consumers

Speaking during the presentation of the portal to stakeholders in Lagos over the weekend, director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, NCAA, Michael Achimugu, said the minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on assumption of office, was confronted with the impact of flight disruptions.

The director, who said the acting director general of NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, having been a director for Consumer Protection himself, is passionate about overcoming the albatross.

Achimugu noted that a number of quick-fixes that have been implemented have helped to address the situation as rapid case resolution has now hit a record 65 per cent, the highest in the history of the NCAA.

“The NCAA is seeking additional layers of protection for air travellers. They are the kings of the industry and must be protected much better than is being done. To this end, we have been in discussions with a number of insurance firms and insurance advocacies, to come up with a new system that does this without putting the operator’s business at unnecessary risk. Well, except for those who do not comply with the regulations.

“Of all the models presented to the Authority, a certain Breezetech Technologies has been selected as the most implementable. There is a block chain portal that offers almost immediate comfort to stranded or dissatisfied passengers while still at the terminals but also factors in the interest of the airlines.

“It is a marriage, four-way marriage between technology, insurance, operators, and regulators. The Authority has looked at the block chain portal and the pedigree of the brain behind it. We have peeled back layer upon layer from the many possible solutions on offer, and it is the measured conclusion of the NCAA that what we are about to discuss here today, is, on paper, the most practicable model available to all stakeholders for now.

”It is important that this project has the buy-in of the operators. The NCAA of Capt. Chris Najomo has a listening ear and an open mind. We ask the same stakeholders to examine this project and critique it most objectively. Bear in mind that, while it is a novelty here, it is already in practice across Europe and some parts of America.

“But we don’t want to copy and paste, we want to build something that is suitable to our peculiar situation. So, your input and acceptance is being sought. Also, and finally, because we seek a holistic approach to resolving consumer protection, data gathering, passenger identification, and security issues, this project is being expanded to cover more than just additional insurance,” he said.

Presenting the portal to stakeholders on Friday, representative of Breezetech Technologies, Francis Ezeng, said the portal is a ‘one stop shop’ that holistically deals with passengers’ experience.

According to him, the portal would reveal if a passenger is entitled to compensation for a flight delay or cancellation, adding that cause of disruption could also be tracked on the portal.

Also speaking, managing director, Top Brass Aviation, Roland Iyayi, said through one of the features in the portal, Domestic Network Alliance (DNA), passengers can detect available seats on alternate flights.

“The system discerns the reason for flight delays and tells passengers what to do next. With the help of the DNA, the passenger is able to identify which flight options are available, it identifies what is empty or what seat can be sold rather than having an empty seat. It takes cognisance of every peculiarities and nuances of all airlines”, he said.