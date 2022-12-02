AGILE: Kaduna Govt Begins Disbursement Of Cash Transfer To 28,000 Girls

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has commenced the disbursement of Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) to over 28,000 adolescent girls from public schools across the State.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, who disbursed the funds to the second cohort of beneficiaries under the Adolescent Girls Initiatives for Learning Empowerment (AGILE) project at Rimi College in Kaduna, urged them to use the money judiciously.

The State government said the disbursement to the second batch brings the total number of adolescent girls benefiting from the project to 33,575, adding that the first cohort of over 7,000 beneficiaries received the CCT in the second week of August, 2022.

AGILE is a World Bank-supported programme designed by the Federal Ministry of Education to address constraints the girl-child faces in accessing and completing basic education.

LEADERSHIP reports that Kaduna State is piloting the programme to be implemented in seven States of the Federation.