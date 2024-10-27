A group, the Niger Delta Development Force (NDDF), has warned the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government not to yield to the alleged antics of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, to use the courts in Abuja to seize statutory allocations meant for the 23 local government areas of Rivers State, to satisfy his personal ambitions.

The group threatened to bomb and shut down oil facilities and installations in the Niger Delta should any judge, anywhere in the country, particularly Abuja, use the court system to stop monthly allocations due to the 23 LGAs in Rivers State with democratically elected officials in line with the judgment of the Supreme Court in the land.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Sunday, spokesman of the group, Justin Alabraba, also warned the Tinubu administration not to resurrect the restiveness, agitations and militancy former Presidents Umaru Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan fought so hard to end through the amnesty programme.

Alabraba stated that any judgement from any court in Abuja on Monday or any other day, that denies LGAs in Rivers State their statutory allocations will be met with heavy and devastating destruction of strategic oil installations across the region.

He said: “Let them try it on Monday or any other day, and see what will happen. We will shut down major oil pipelines and production installations, and it will be the beginning of the worst to come. Nyesom Wike cannot be using Tinubu’s powers to cause problems in Rivers State without any consequences,” he stated.

The NDDC spokesman stated that leaders of the region have been raising the alarm and cautioning Wike’s enablers to reign him in to halt the assault on the State and the Government of Sir Siminalayi Fubara, warning that those wise counsel appear to be falling on deaf ears.

Alabraba reminded Tinubu that any attempt to destabilise Rivers State will spiral into serous destabilisation of the entire Niger Delta region, noting that Rivers Stae is the headquarters of the region.

He warned that crude oil and gas production in the region will suffer unprecedented suffocation if any untoward judgement is delivered against Rivers State or any part thereof, and cautioned judges being used by the FCT Minster to be mindful of the consequences of their actions.