The governorship candidate of the Accord Party in Akwa Ibom State, Emem Coffie, has lamented the high rate of poverty and youth unemployment in the state despite its huge oil earnings.

Coffie, who spoke during the party’s official campaign flag-off in Uyo, observed that the living condition of Akwa Ibom people is not reflective of the state’s enormous crude oil income.

According to him, the next governor Akwa Ibom should have to be someone who has compassion for the people, adding that intelligence and huge resources without compassion cannot alleviate the sorry plight of the people.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that my people are in abject poverty in a very rich state. I have not been involved in active politics in Akwa Ibom state because I saw the caliber of people in the system and realized they are not thinking the way I am thinking.

“I deliberately refused to be part of the government since 2007 when I came out for the House of Assembly. I was called for an appointment and I declined and I left this state to go and work for money outside because I didn’t want my name to be dented among those who have ruined this state.

“In 2007 I said very clearly that a time will come when oil revenue will reduce and that what we invest then will be our future. I said what we need are industries.”