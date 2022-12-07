The Northern Human Rights Coalition has released a two year assessment of the activities of the Hydro Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPADEC) stating that the organization has been giving the dividend of democracy to the immediate communities.

The assessment was conducted to put issues in proper perspective regarding the impact the commission has had in the HydroElectric Power Producing Areas in Nigeria.

The report was signed by Yakubu D Mailafiya, said after an extensive assessment of the operations of HYPADEC, it was observed that the management of the commission, since its inauguration, has introduced laudable projects and policies that have positioned the commission to fulfill its mandate strategically.

“It is also a statement that HYPADEC has made numerous interventions in mitigating the effect of flooding arising from the activities of Hydro dams in the country. These interventions have been in Niger, Kebbi, Kwara, Benue, Kogi and Plateau.

“The managing director of HYPADEC, Abubakar Yelwa, has displayed outstanding leadership in the commission’s affairs. He has ensured that the strategic focus of the commission takes centre stage through the entrenchment of transparency and accountability using key governance indices.”