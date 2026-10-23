The Chairman of Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, Dr Taiwo Afolabi, has called for improved coordination among aviation stakeholders to address operational bottlenecks and strengthen the efficiency of Nigeria’s air cargo sector.

Afolabi, represented by the company’s Managing Director, Mrs Adenike Aboderin, spoke at SAHCO’s Cargo Stakeholders Forum held in Ikeja, Lagos.

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He said efficient cargo operations were important to facilitating international trade, connecting markets and supporting businesses, noting that delays, security concerns and operational inefficiencies could affect the competitiveness of businesses that depend on air freight.

He urged airlines, freight forwarders, regulatory agencies, cargo agents, importers, exporters and other service providers to work together to improve cargo movement through Nigerian airports.

“The air cargo sector plays a vital role in facilitating international trade, connecting markets, supporting businesses, and contributing to economic development. In today’s interconnected global economy, the speed, reliability, security, and efficiency of cargo operations are critical to the competitiveness of businesses and the growth of our nation,” he said.

Afolabi said SAHCO had introduced new equipment and made infrastructure adjustments as part of efforts to improve its cargo handling operations.

The additions include a dual-view X-ray machine for cargo screening, a trace detection machine for security checks and a 16-tonne forklift for handling heavy and oversized consignments.

The company has also developed cold-chain handling capabilities for temperature-sensitive goods, including pharmaceuticals and perishable products.

According to Afolabi, the investments are intended to support cargo screening, improve the handling of specialised shipments and reduce operational challenges associated with moving different types of consignments.

He said the 16-tonne forklift would strengthen the company’s capacity to handle heavy cargo and support loading and offloading operations.

SAHCO has also expanded its cargo build-up operational area to improve workflow and accommodate increasing cargo volumes, he added.

However, Afolabi noted that equipment and infrastructure alone would not guarantee efficient operations without trained personnel, compliance with safety procedures and effective communication among stakeholders.

Discussions at the forum focused on operational challenges affecting cargo handling, including delays, security requirements and coordination among service providers.

Participants called for closer cooperation across the cargo value chain to address logistics bottlenecks, strengthen cargo security and reduce turnaround times at airports.

The forum also provided an opportunity for stakeholders to share feedback on cargo handling services and discuss practical measures to improve the movement of goods through Nigeria’s airports.