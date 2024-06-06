Ad

Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya has received a brand new car and clinched a global brand ambassador role with Nord Motion after defeating the company’s founder and CEO, Oluwatobi Ajayi in a chess match.

Onakoya, who recently set a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, shared the news on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

He recounted receiving a call from Ajayi on Wednesday, inviting him for a chat and a chess match with the promise that Onakoya could choose any car from Nord Motion’s showroom if he won.

“Knowing he was a strong chess player from our previous game analyses (Although we had never played before), I accepted the challenge,” Onakoya wrote. “After about an hour of intense play, I managed to win from a very complex position.”

Expressing his delight, Onakoya announced, “This all still feels surreal, but I’m thrilled to announce that I am now a global brand ambassador for #nordmotion motors and the proud owner of a NORD A7 SUV built and assembled in Nigeria. Life really isn’t scripted, and I’m super grateful to be able to use my gift to inspire the world and affect lives positively.”

In an emotional revelation, Onakoya shared that before traveling to the United States, he had given his only car to his father, who had sold his taxi 13 years ago to support his son’s education.

“The joy on his face brought tears; it was the least I could do for my parents, who sacrificed everything so I could get an education,” he wrote. “It wasn’t clear how I was going to get a new car without spending a fortune, but I had faith.”

Ajayi also shared his experience of the match on X, saying, “I played a really good game of chess against #Tunde_OD for about an hour. It was a very interesting game that I almost won.”

