Airtel Nigeria has reaffirmed its dedication to delivering top-tier customer service following the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) approval of a 50 per cent tariff adjustment across the telecommunications sector.

The NCC’s directive requires operators to meet all quality-of-service (QoS) benchmarks, a commitment Airtel CEO Dinesh Balsingh has assured the company will uphold.

Balsingh, in an interview with journalists, over the weekend, emphasised Airtel’s ongoing investment in network infrastructure to enhance coverage, speed, and reliability.

“This adjustment enables us to strengthen our network, reduce congestion, and expand connectivity. We are committed to not just meeting but exceeding NCC’s standards through strategic investments,” Balsingh stated.

Airtel has a history of expanding its network across both urban and rural areas, ensuring millions of Nigerians have access to reliable telecommunications. According to Balsingh, the tariff adjustment will further accelerate these efforts.

While prioritising network improvements, Airtel remains focused on affordability. “Our customers can expect continued value through competitive pricing and high service quality,” Balsingh reassured.

Positioning itself as a leader in Nigeria’s digital future, Airtel is committed to providing seamless, high-quality connectivity that empowers individuals, businesses, and entrepreneurs across the country.