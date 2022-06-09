Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has asked stakeholders to always promote peace-building among farming communities to ensure sustainable food security in Africa.

Mrs. Buhari, who is the president of African First Lady Peace Mission (AFLPM) made the appeal in a message she delivered yesterday through the senior special Assistant to the president on public affairs and strategy, Mr Sani Zorro, at a two-day High-Level Forum on Food Security holding in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The meeting was organised by the Islamic Organisation for Food Security (IOFS) to promote food security and agricultural development, especially on the role of women in food security.

The Nigerian first lady emphasised the need to join forces towards addressing the devastating impact of climate change, especially as it affects women and children as well as food production.

She said concerted effort must be made by relevant authorities to stem the conflicts between farming communities and herdsmen.

According to her, the situation threatens food production in most farming communities.

Mrs. Buhari said the government of Nigeria had invested enough resources to curtail the situation and to guarantee safety to the farming communities.

“Efforts are being made to address the situation in most affected areas in Africa, one of the efforts comes from the humanitarian organisation.

“Efforts from my office and my foundation, the Aisha Buhari Foundation have continued to support women, youths and children who are mostly affected by the challenges affecting our environment.

“I am excited by the efforts aimed at partnering with the Islamic Organisation for Food Security in our commitment to achieving food security, especially through food security and nutrition.

“As president of AFLPM, sometime last month, I had the opportunity to address the General Assembly Summit of African Union Heads of States and Government as a reliable partner in promoting peace in the continent.

“We are committed to using the network of Africa’s first ladies peace mission to influence the teachings of peace and security education in primary, secondary and tertiary schools in the continent, ” she said (NAN).