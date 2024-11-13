The Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing riverine communities, especially the oil-producing areas of the state.

Aiyedatiwa stated this on Tuesday when he officially commissioned the rehabilitated 32.7km Alape Junction – Araromi Seaside Road in Ilaje local government area, a project of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC).

The governor highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to transform oil-producing areas through critical infrastructure projects that aim to alleviate long-standing challenges.

He said, “We aim to improve essential facilities, including roads, electricity, clean water, land reclamation, and shoreline protection to eliminate the longstanding challenges our communities face in this region. All these are geared towards making life more bearable for our people in the riverine areas of the state.

“Today, it is evident that this road is already positively impacting the lives of the people as envisioned by our administration. Our government focuses on projects that bring positive change and improve the well-being of all residents.”

Reflecting on the broader developmental strides achieved, particularly in the Ilaje and Ese-Odo mandate areas, Governor Aiyedatiwa remarked, “The mandate areas of Ilaje and Ese-Odo have experienced significant growth, marked by several remarkable projects. These include, but are not limited to, the construction of a 1,000-meter concrete walkway with jetties at Obe Nla, the 28.5km Aboto – Atijere Road, a Mini Water Treatment Scheme at Molutehin, and the establishment of the School of Maritime Transport and Logistics at Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) in Ugbonla.

“Moving forward, our government has plans to commence other developmental projects.

These include the construction of the 4.72km Ugbonla – Erunna Road with a bridge across the Erunna River, the distribution of 2,000 electricity prepaid meters, and the construction of concrete landing jetties in 18 communities across Ilaje and Ese-Odo LGAs.”

Earlier, in her welcome address, Princess Abike Bayo-Ilawole, the Secretary of OSOPADEC, stressed the transformative impact of the new infrastructure on the lives of people in the oil-producing areas of Ondo State.

She deeply appreciated Governor Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering commitment to developing the riverine communities and prioritising projects that directly improve residents’ quality of life.