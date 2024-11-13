Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has sworn in the former vice chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Barr Rekiya Olufunke Hassan, as the council’s substantive chairman, days after the death of the former chairman, Hon. Oladotun Olakanle, urging her to embrace unity and continuity in the council.

Hassan, 44, took the oath of office to succeed the late Olakanle at the low-key ceremony held in the State House, Alausa precinct.

Members of the State Executive Council, state leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and critical LCDA officials attended the event.

Hassan, the council’s former supervisor for the Department of Agriculture and Social Services, was picked as Vice Chairman following the death of the former chairman, Hon Babatunde Oke, in August 2020.

This paved the way for the emergence of the late Olakanle as chairman.

Olakanle died ten days ago after a brief illness.

Sanwo-Olu said the tragic passing of two council chairmen in succession shocked the residents. The events tested the LCDA’s resilience to adapt to changing leadership circumstances and the void they created.

The Governor said Hassan’s swearing-in marked a continuation of good governance and a seamless succession process, which the state had sustained over the years.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined council officials and residents to come together to support the new chairman, who, he said, will sustain the legacy left by the late Olakanle.

The Governor said: “Today, we mark not only the continuation of good governance and leadership but also the resilience of the people of the local council. The past few years’ events in the council have tested us all. The back-to-back loss of two chairmen in the LCDA has been distressing and challenging for the Onigbongbo community.