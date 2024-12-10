The Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to honouring the sacrifices of members of the Nigerian Armed Forces with the launching of the appeal fund emblem for the 2025 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

The event which held on Tuesday at the Cocoa Conference Centre of the Governor’s Office in Akure, signaled the commencement of activities to honour the nation’s fallen heroes and support veterans.

During the event, Governor Aiyedatiwa described the emblem as a symbol of gratitude and a pledge to support those who have served the nation.

“The launch of this emblem is not just a ceremonial act; it is a solemn pledge to support our veterans, provide them with the recognition they deserve, and honour the values for which they have fought so bravely,” he said.

The Governor also announced a state donation to the Ondo State Chapter of Nigerian Legion as part of efforts to improve the welfare of ex-servicemen, widows, and dependents of fallen heroes.

The governor also commended the professional conduct of security agencies during the recent gubernatorial election, which saw him secure a landslide victory.

He highlighted the importance of collective contribution to the appeal fund, urging corporate organisations, government institutions, and individuals to make generous donations.

“On our part as responsible and responsive government, we shall not shy away from paying attention to the welfare of widows and dependant relatives of our fallen heroes within the limit of our resources.

“We are quite aware of the untold hardship of wives, children and dependant relatives of the fallen heroes due to the loss of their loved ones and breadwinners and also the challenges being faced by those that are incapacitated as a result of their involvements in the defence of their motherland.

“Let me assure you all that the widows of our departed heroes will continue to be considered for empowerment to ensure that they live socially acceptable lives,” he assured.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Lola Fagbemi, commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering support for initiatives aimed at improving the lives of veterans and their families.

She emphasised the significance of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, describing it as an opportunity to honour the sacrifices of military personnel who laid down their lives for the nation.

Fagbemi further highlighted the importance of collective efforts in ensuring that the welfare of ex-servicemen and their dependents remains a priority, calling on all stakeholders to support the emblem appeal fund generously.

Also in his address, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Ondo State chapter, Col. Olu Apata (Rtd), applauded the state government for its continued commitment to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

He described the emblem as a symbol of patriotism and unity, urging citizens to wear it with pride as a mark of respect for the sacrifices of the Armed Forces.