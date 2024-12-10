Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has presented a budget estimate of N605 billion for the 2025 fiscal year for the consideration of the state House of Assembly.

The Governor who presented the Appropriation Bill tagged: tagged: “Budget of Renewed Hope for a Rising Edo” before the State House of Assembly on Tuesday, said it has an increase of 25 percent from the 2024 Budget.

Okpebholo said that 37% of the total sum, amounting to N223 billion will be dedicated to recurrent expenditure while the remaining N381 billion, which represents 63%, will go into capital projects.

He said the bill is a product of wide consultations, noting that it will ensure accountability and transparency in governance for responsive service delivery to the people of Edo state.

“The 2025 Proposed Budget is designed to achieve the goals of my five-point agenda. Which are: Security, Infrastructural, Development, Healthcare, Food sufficiency and Education.

“We have also prepared this budget appropriation with the aim of achieving the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government. We have condensed the programmes into the State Development Plan, which will remain the basis for my administration in the year 2025.”

Governor Okpebholo said road infrastructure, which is a major plan of his administration will gulp N162 billion for road development across the state.

On education, Okpebholo said the sum of N48 billion has been earmarked to improve the deplorable condition of schools from primary, secondary to tertiary promising to provide N500 million monthly subvention to the Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma.

“We shall ensure continuous improvement in the administration of other tertiary institutions. The sum of N48bn is provided in the 2025 budget to accomplish this promise.”

In the area of Security and Community Development, Governor Okpebholo said his administration is also powered by the drive to bring about peace and harmony in all parts of the state.

He pledged the commitment of his administration to resolve hostilities between communities. “My administration has recently purchased 20 patrol vehicles to assist the security personnel in their work and we plan to purchase more in the coming year. The ban on the activities of the Edo State Vigilante has been lifted.”

On healthcare, Okpebholo said N63.9 billion has been earmarked for 2025 fiscal year. We are currently reviewing the Health Sector Initiatives, to ensure that health is accessible and affordable. With the commitment to increase access to quality healthcare, N1.8 billion has been set aside for the Health Insurance.”

He noted that agriculture plays a pivotal role in food production as well as revenue generation and job creation, as such N4.5 billion has been proposed in the Year 2025 budget estimates for the agricultural sub-sector.

“It is, therefore, the desire of this administration to strengthen the agricultural sector, particularly in the areas of farm mechanization. We shall take special attention to the security of our farmers and ensure our farmlands are safe.”

Governor Okpebholo thanked the Speaker, and other members of the state House of Assembly, saying that he has highlighted the major policy objectives of the 2025 budget, aimed at uplifting the socio-economic conditions of our people.

The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Agbebaku, commended the Governor for the presentation and assured him that the House will work with relevant stakeholders to ensure speedy passage of the Bill.

“I urge all MDAs and ministries to provide the necessary documents to ensure speedy passage of the budget,” assuring that the lawmakers will work with Governor Okpebholo to ensure that Edo people enjoy the dividends of democracy.