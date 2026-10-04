Rostov midfielder Ibraheem Mahfus Ajasa has received a late invitation from Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle for Nigeria’s international friendly against Russia.

Ajasa’s call-up comes after Bright Osayi-Samuel became one of three players to withdraw from the squad. Captain Wilfred Ndidi and Akpe Victory have also pulled out of the fixture.

To cover the absentees, Chelle has drafted in John Otomewo and Vince Osuji as replacements.

Ajasa’s invitation was confirmed by his Russian club, Rostov, on its official website.

“Ibrahim Mafus Ajasa has been called up to the Nigerian national team for the match against the Russian national team. We wish you good luck!” the club wrote.

The Super Eagles have already begun preparations for the friendly, which is scheduled for the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Tuesday.