Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has tipped Lamine Yamal for greatness, saying the Barcelona teenager is destined to be remembered among football’s all-time greats.

In comments shared Sunday by transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano on X, De la Fuente said Yamal is “on his way to become an absolute football legend,” underscoring the high esteem in which the young forward is held.

The Spain boss also said that if Yamal were the only Spanish player in contention for the Ballon d’Or, he would regard him as the country’s clear best candidate.

“If he was the only Spanish player in the run for Ballon d’Or, I’d say he’s the absolute best,” De la Fuente said.

He however noted that Spain have other players who deserve recognition, adding that he wanted to show respect to all of them.

“There are more of our players and I respect them,” he said.

Yamal has already established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in world football, with his performances for Barcelona and Spain earning widespread praise.

De la Fuente’s latest remarks further highlight Spain’s confidence that Yamal can develop into one of the defining players of his generation.