The Lagos State Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. Lola Akande on Friday said the state government has continued to undertake initiatives to overcome economic challenges occasioned by local and global factors, urging the stakeholders in the business community to drive the state’s economic diversification policy in order to overcome the current challenges and grow the economy.

The Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Dr. Lola Akande, gave the charge at a press briefing to announce the maiden edition of Lagos Island Business Connect Fair 2022 in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

According to her, the Lagos Island Business Fair, with the theme: “Edu-Social for Entrepreneurs in Lagos Island & Lagos State Towards Social Economic Empowerment” which is a one-of-a-kind event scheduled to hold in Lagos is part of the initiatives to overcome the challenges.

Akande added that the well thought-out LI-BIZ- Fair, bears direct relevance to the clarion call of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda of transforming and positioning the state for the 21st century economy.

She said the fair is designed to encourage the promotion of business and social enterprise among entrepreneurs – particularly the youths, create opportunities to identify comparative advantages present in Lagos Island and strengthen bottom up growth for continuous business interaction and socio-economic security.