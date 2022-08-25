Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has stressed the importance of intelligence gathering, modern technology gadgets and equipment in the fight against insecurity.

Akeredolu, who noted that security has gone beyond mere firing of guns,emphasised his belief in state police as a recipe to guarantee security in the country.

The governor called on the National Assembly (NASS) to make necessary amendments to the Constitution to allow for the creation of state police in the interest of the country and the citizenry.

At the presentation of high-tech surveillance drone and five brand new operational motorcycles donated to Amotekun Corps by Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye, the special adviser to the governor on strategy, political and legislative matters, Akeredolu said the kind gesture would assist Amotekun Corps in combating crimes and criminalities in the state.

Represented by his chief of staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, at the event held at Amotekun Head Office, Akure, the governor appreciated the donor for supporting what is crucial to the state government at this time.

While stressing that security of lives and property of the citizens is paramount to his administration, Akeredolu also lauded the Amotekun Corps for living up to expectations.

He, however, encouraged other well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to contribute their quotas to further boost the security architecture in the state.

Earlier, Adeyeye said the gesture is to mark his birthday celebration and support Governor Akeredolu’s relentless efforts in tackling insecurity across the state.

Adeyeye said the drone is capable of at least surveying about seven kilometer radius.