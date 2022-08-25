Police in Oyo State have arrested a 50-year-old serial police impersonator and three suspected smugglers.

While parading the suspects at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters Eleyele Ibadan, Commissioner of Police Adebowale Williams gave the name of the suspect as Adebisi Ayodele, aged 50.

The police boss disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Sunday 21/08/2022 at Asejire under Egbeda Local Government Area while providing illegal escort services in a Red Mitsubishi space wagon with Registration No. ARP 34 AA, said, “The dragnet of eagled eye operatives attached to “Operation Restore Peace”, Oyo State Police Command identified and apprehended Adebisi Ayodele, a level 14 elementary school teacher at Ikereku- Idan, Abeokuta, Ogun State who had been presenting himself as an Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to Police Mobile Force Unit of the Nigeria Police Force for (13) thirteen years.

The suspect as at the time of the arrest was providing illegal escort services, dressed in complete police uniform in the company of another female passenger.

Exhibits found in possession of the suspected serial impersonator included two unexpended canisters

The suspect who confessed to having stolen the police mobile uniform and kits from his neighbour’s house in Abeokuta, said, “I stole the uniform, the canisters and other kits from my neighbour’s house in Abeokuta.”