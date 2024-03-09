President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara as well as his Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom State counterparts, Senator Douye Diri and Pastor Eno Umo, respectively, on Saturday, joined other dignitaries to pay their last respect to the late Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and their son, Chizi.

Recall that Wigwe died on February 9, 2024, along with his wife, Chizoba, first son, Chizi, as well as three others, in a helicopter crash near California in the United States of America (USA).

The funeral service for the trio was held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lion of Judah Parish, Isiokpo, headquarters of Ikwerre local government area of Rivers State.

Other dignitaries in attendance included a former Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Also in attendance were the chairman of the Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Barrister Chiedu Ebie, former governor of Ogun State, Ibekunle Amosun, 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and former governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson.

Others were former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, and and a Board member of NDDC, Chief Tony Okocha.

Speaking to journalists at the funeral service, Chief Okocha, who is also the state chairman, caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, said Saturday, March 9, 2024, marked a dark day in the history of Ikwerre Ethnic nationality in Rivers State, Nigeria and the entire world at large.

He referred to the death of Herbert Wigwe as ‘one death too many’ and a colossal loss to humanity, praying that God gives those he left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.