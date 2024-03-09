The abducted Squadron Leader of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Nurudeen Popoola who was kidnapped in December last year, has been released.

The military officer who is currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed hospital was released on Saturday after payment of N60 million ransom.

Popoola was abducted alongside his wife, Ganiyat Olawale and nephew, Abdulmumuny Folaranmi at their residence within National Eye Centre Quarters, Mando in Kaduna State.

A family member had earlier in February this year, appealed to the concerned authorities to ensure their release.

However, both the abducted wife and his nephew were yet to be released by their abductors.

“As much as we thank God Almighty and everyone that has supported this cause, for sparing our brother’s life and bringing him back home, we are still saddened that the wife and our son are still held in the Kaduna forest.

”Please help us continue to pray for the other two still in captivity so that they will be released without any conditions and in good condition,” he said.

Another indigene of Iseyin, who confirmed that the officer was released on Friday, said, “He was released yesterday. He has been taken to a hospital. The bottom line is that he has been released. The wife and the boy who is a student have not been released. We are praying to God for their own release,” he said.

The source informed that Nurudeen had been hospitalized immediately he was received by the family, as he was found with serious leg injuries.

“We pray that God makes her release and that of Folaranmi easy, we heard she has been forced to be treating all the wounded members of the kidnap gang after the kidnappers were repelled by soldiers recently at Kaduna”, he said.

The family of the victims at Iseyin have started another round of prayers, according to the source, especially as the world enters Ramadan, so that Ganiyat and Folaranmi will be released.