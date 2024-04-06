President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has reiterated the commitment of the National Assembly to continue partnering with the President Bola Tinubu-led administration in the provision of infrastructure for the people and the improvement of the economy.

Akpabio stated this while commissioning some urban and farm roads in Ikot Ekpene and Essien Udim local government areas of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, on Friday.

Akpabio, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom described the commissioning as a clear demonstration of the fulfillment of the current administration.

He stressed that the people’s lives would be bettered through the provision of physical infrastructures like good road network, hospitals, water and empowerment of the youths and women.

“The Senate under my leadership will continue to support and collaborate with the current administration to ensure that our people at the grassroots, enjoy the dividends of democracy, and that is exactly what we are doing here today.

“This is just the beginning of good things to come in this senatorial district and the entire state. What the state government cannot provide, I will make it available, and what I cannot make available, the local government administration will make sure it is done, because that is the real essence of politics and government,” Akpabio added.

The Senate President further stated that the commissioning of the feeder roads were to ensure speedy evacuation of farm produce from the hinterland to the city.

“This is just a tip of the iceberg on what the district stands to gain from the Tinubu-led administration, because of the massive support you gave President Tinubu during the last general election, and that is why I am kick-starting my constituency projects from here in appreciation of your massive support for the All Progressives Congress (APC ),” he said.

Akpabio also expressed his readiness to collaborate with the state governor, Pastor Umo Eno in the area of erosion in order to safeguard various infrastructures in the state which are being swept away.

“I am ready to support and work with the state governor to tackle the menace of erosion in the state to save our infrastructures from being swept away by erosion.”

The Senate President thanked the people of the local councils for trooping out in their thousands, particularly, the local government traditional council members, to witness the commissioning of the roads.

The roads commissioned include Esa Atan Road, Water Works Road leading to Itak Ikot Udo, Nkana Road in Ikot Abia Idem, and Ikot Esse Road.

The roads, LEADERSHIP gathered, were in deplorable states for years thereby rendering the people and the community inaccessible before they were constructed.