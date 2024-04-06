The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a strong warning to residents of Abuja, Kano, and several northern states, cautioning them of potential heat strokes amid scorching heat waves expected to hit the region on Sturday, April 6, 2024.

Heat stroke, a life-threatening condition stemming from the body’s inability to regulate its temperature, poses a significant risk to individuals exposed to extreme heat.

In its latest advisory released on Friday, NiMet categorised the 36 states into five levels of risk: Normal, Caution, Extreme Caution, Danger, and Extreme Danger, based on the severity of anticipated heat waves.

It placed states such as Abuja, Kano, Sokoto, and Kogi under the “Extreme Danger” category, prompting residents to take immediate precautionary measures to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses, including heat stroke.

Additionally, states like Kebbi, Katsina, Adamawa, and others join the list of regions facing extreme danger, heightening concerns for widespread health implications.

While some states, including Osun, Ekiti, and Ondo, fall under the “Caution” category, NiMet advises residents to remain vigilant as the likelihood of heat strokes remains a concern, albeit to a lesser extent compared to high-risk areas.

The warning comes amid a persistent heat wave that has gripped Nigeria for weeks, with temperatures soaring to nearly 40°C in certain regions.

NiMet’s earlier projections indicated that the oppressive heat could persist, with temperatures expected to reach 41°C in the North and 39°C in the South between March and May.

The meteorological agency in an advisory posted on its official handle on X therefore advised Nigerians to drink lots of water and as much as possible, find air-conditioned places to cool off.

NiMet also counselled that kids are not left in a closed, parked vehicle; it said hat and sunshades should be used outdoors; and advocated that infants are well-aerated and hydrated.

The agency also asked for wearing of light, breathable clothing to reduce the effect of high temperatures and reducing strenuous physical activity during peak heat hours by staying indoors as much as possible between 12:00 noon and 4:00 pm.

NiMet said that the public awareness campaigns and education about heat stress risks and preventive measures were essential.