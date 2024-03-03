Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has said because he preaches peace with tenable sacrifices and commitment, Rivers people now feel liberated and support his government.

He explained that the feeling of liberation has propelled them to organise special thanksgiving celebrations of his legal victory in the 23 Local Government Areas on a weekly basis without prompting from him.

Fubara spoke yesterday at the special ceremony organised by the Okrika Council of Chiefs and the people of Okrika ethnic nationality, to honour the Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, King Ateke Michael Tom, which was held at the Okrika National School field in Okrika LGA.

The governor said the basis of development is anchored on peace and nobody can ever get the best out of himself or from the society without a measure of peace.

He said: “If you love your State, you will not be any part of anything that will bring destruction to it. It doesnt matter who the person is. That is what people should understand.

“And for those of us who chose peace, it is not because we are weak but because we know and value this State. Whatever achievement that has been recorded by the previous administration, it is important that we sustain it. And that is the reason why we toe the path of peace.”