The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has passed the 2023 Appropriation Bill of N700 billion made up of N344 billion recurrent expenditure and N355.9 billion capital expenditure into law.

The bill which represents an increase of 0.4 percent over the initial budget proposed by Governor Udom Emmanuel, followed the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation chaired by Hon. Uduak Odudoh (Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo).

The report recalled that at the 8th sitting of the 4th session of the 7th Assembly on Monday, November 7, 2022, Governor Udom Emmanuel had presented his budget address to the House.

The report explained that after deliberations members unanimously accepted it and the Appropriation Bill was subsequently passed into law.

The speaker, Aniekan Bassey, who presided over the plenary, directed the Clerk of the House, Mrs. Mandu Umoren, to transmit the document and communicate the position of the House to the governor for assent.