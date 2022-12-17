Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has blamed frequent building collapse in the country on poor engineering.

He, therefore, said members of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) should be allowed to discharge their duties like other professionals.

The governor spoke when he received the president and other executive members of the NSE who visited him at Government House, Owerri.

“The innocent lives we lose every time there is building collapse could be avoided if the engineers were allowed to do their job as professionals,’’ he said.

He challenged the NSE to from time to time, intervene in the areas of their profession to save the nation from such calamities.

Uzodimma who had earlier reminded the body that he is a member, reiterated his belief in the professional integrity of the NSE and his conviction that “everything about life and society is engineering.”

He said for Nigeria to develop, the NSE must be in the forefront and be fully involved.

Governor Uzodimma regretted that over the years, different governments had not given enough attention to engineers, and that quality construction would no doubt help the nation to develop.

He also called for partnership between the government and the NSE, if not for anything, in monitoring and supervision.

The national president of the NSE, Engineer Tasiu Sahid Wudil, said they were in Owerri for the 6th Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu lecture Series and acknowledged that on entering Imo State they saw that the governor was doing quality jobs, especially on road construction.