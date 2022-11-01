Worried by the problems of child labour and trafficking in Akwa Ibom State, the administration of governor Udom Emmanuel has collaborated with the federal government and relevant civil society organisations (CSOs) to tackle the menace.

Besides, the administration said it is working to make the state open defecation-free, through adequate investment in Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) reforms.

The commissioner for information and strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong stated this during advocacy visit to the state by the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment with the African Centre for Human Development (AHDC), a community and socks development-based CSO.

Receiving the delegation led by the state controller, Mrs Sunshine Udeme, the commissioner explained that information management and dissemination is very strategic in critical campaigns, such as the sensitive issues of child labour and other vices, assuring of the preparedness of the state government to tackle the problems effectively.

Represented by the permanent secretary, Akparawa James Edet, Comrade Ini Ememobong stressed that “for harmonious working relationship between the federal and state government, the Ministry of Information and Strategy has to be positioned as the melting pot for shared ideas, views and opinions that are critical to the overall development of the people and growth of the state”.