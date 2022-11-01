Ebonyi State commander of Ebebeagu Security Network, Mr Friday Nnanna, said one Joseph Nwanja, an operative of the security outfit has been shot dead by some hoodlums who operated along Ugwulangwu and Okposi area in Ohaozara local government area of the state.

The EbubeAgu commander stated that the incident happened at about 11:45pm Sunday night. “Somebody called me that some hoodlums were disturbing people in Ugwulangwu, Ohaozara LGA. So, I have to call Ohaozara people because that Ugwulangwu is under Ohaozara.

“So, I met them on the road as the hoodlums started shooting while Ebubeagu vehicle ran inside the bush, as a result of the attack,” he said.

He revealed that the body of the victim has been deposited in the mortuary and investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a source who also confirmed the killing said that the incident took place at Okposi community, in the Ohaozara local government area of the state, at 11pm, on Sunday.

“The victim’s name is given as Joseph Nwanja, he was gunned down, at a checkpoint in the area. This man was shot dead at Okposi, Ohaozara LGA of Ebonyi State at 11pm by unknown gunmen while he was on duty as Ebubeagu officer,” he said.