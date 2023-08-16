Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Read in Hausa
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Al Nassr Eye Liverpool’s Goalkeeper Alisson

by Leadership News...
8 seconds ago
in Sports
Reading Time: 1 min read
Share on WhatsAppShare on FacebookShare on TwitterTelegram

 

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are eying Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, according to Foot Mercato.

Alisson, 30, is reportedly tempted by a potential switch to the Saudi Pro League side where he would join his former Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mané, after the Senegalese star signed earlier this month from Bayern Munich for a fee of £24 million ($30m).

If the Brazilian keeper makes the move, he’d be the fourth player to leave Liverpool this summer for Saudi league following Jordan Henderson (Al Ettifaq), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), and Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli).

It could take a significant offer to persuade manager Jurgen Klopp to part with the shot-stopper who was voted player of the season ahead of Mohamed Salah for the 2022-23 campaign.

Alisson started for the Reds on Saturday as they drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, and contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2027.

RELATED

Need an amazing website? We're experts at crafting amazing sites, and we do it super quick – only 2 days! Tap here to ask for a FREE PRICE QUOTE now and experience exceptional quality.
ADVERTISEMENT

YOU MAY LIKE