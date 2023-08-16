Al Nassr Eye Liverpool’s Goalkeeper Alisson

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr are eying Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, according to Foot Mercato.

Alisson, 30, is reportedly tempted by a potential switch to the Saudi Pro League side where he would join his former Liverpool teammate, Sadio Mané, after the Senegalese star signed earlier this month from Bayern Munich for a fee of £24 million ($30m).

If the Brazilian keeper makes the move, he’d be the fourth player to leave Liverpool this summer for Saudi league following Jordan Henderson (Al Ettifaq), Fabinho (Al Ittihad), and Roberto Firmino (Al Ahli).

It could take a significant offer to persuade manager Jurgen Klopp to part with the shot-stopper who was voted player of the season ahead of Mohamed Salah for the 2022-23 campaign.

Alisson started for the Reds on Saturday as they drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, and contracted at Anfield until the summer of 2027.