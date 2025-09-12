The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja has waded into the purported conflict between Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, maintaining that supporters of both monarchs were behind the controversy.

Oba Ladoja stated this on Thursday at his Bodija, Ibadan residence when the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, and his wife paid him a courtesy visit.

Speaking on the supremacy battle between the Ooni and Alaafin, the Olubadan-designate blamed their supporters for stimulating the conflict.

“I have always made people realise that neither the Ooni of Ife nor the Alaafin of Oyo promotes disunity but their respective followers.

“These are the people who are trying to justify history, having forgotten the fact that history most of the time can be subjective.

“Alaafin cannot go to Ile-Ife and rule over the people there, vis-à-vis Ooni of Ife. They have their different territories where they are operating.

“The kind of history their supporters are referring to is like that of the history of Britain colonizing America. That was in the past. Today, if America sneezes, the entire Britain will catch a cold,” Oba Ladoja said.

He solicited the support of the Olugbon in strengthening the unity of monarchs across Yoruba land. “On the unity among the Obas in Yoruba land, I am soliciting the support of Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Alao. His wealth of experience will assist in this regard.”

While touching on the place of Ibadan in Yorubaland, the Olubadan-designate averred that if not for the influce of Ibadan, the entire Yoruba monarchs would have Emirs as their titles today.

He stated that history has well documented the pivotal role of Ibadan in shaping traditional leadership in Yorubaland, adding that the focus should now be on modernising what remains of what he described as former Ibadan Empire.

“The position of Ibadan on this matter is well documented in history, without the influence of Ibadan, the traditional title of the entire Obas in Yoruba land would have been ‘Emir’,” he said.

He added that Ibadan had already begun the process of modernization with all traditional rulers, including Baales and Mogajis playing critical roles.

“We have commenced the process of the modernization of Ibadan land. All the traditional rulers including Baales and Mogajis have critical roles to play in this regard,” Oba Ladoja said.

He maintained that the era of diaspora Baales and Mogajis was over as they must reside within their respective domains and would henceforth be held accountable for any breach in their respective communities.

“The era of diaspora Mogajis and Baales is over in Ibadan. If there is a breach of security in any community, the Baales and Mogajis will be held accountable,” he warned.