An Edo State High Court has sentenced a maid, Dominion Okoro, to death by hanging for killing Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, the mother of former governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

The 25-year-old convict killed the deceased who was her boss with a stool with intent to rob her of the sum of N100,000 on 1st December, 2021, at her residence in Ugbor Community, Oredo local government area of Edo State.

The trial Judge, Justice Efe Ikponmwonba, who gave the verdict on Monday, held the convict, after also using cotton wool to stoke the nose of the deceased, called a cab man to escape from the house the following morning.

The convict confessed to the police that she bought Indian hemp which she used in preparing a meal for her late boss in order to weaken and kill her.

The judge held that the evidence of the pathologist on the cause of death, evidence of other prosecution witnesses in addition to the convict’s confessional statement, it was safe for the court to send the convict to the gallows.

In the case of Patience Okoro, the elder sister of the convict in the case, the court noted that the only evidence linking her with the case was that Dominion called her to inform her after committing the act.

Patience was therefore discharged and acquitted of the charge of the offence of accessory after murder, accordingly.