A military aircraft with 32 people on board has crashed near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State, after disappearing from radar while en route from Benin to Lagos on Monday, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo has confirmed.

LEADERSHIP had reported the crash of the helicopter earlier. See here

The aircraft, with tail number NGR 931, was reported missing at about 9:13 a.m. after Air Traffic Controllers lost contact with it and efforts to re-establish radio communication proved unsuccessful.

The minister of aviation and aerospace development, in a statement on Monday, said the wreckage of the aircraft had been located close to the naval facility.

According to him, preliminary information indicated that 25 passengers and seven crew members were on board the aircraft.

“Subsequently information however confirmed that the military aircraft has crashed close to the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State. The wreckage has been located and search and rescue operations are ongoing,” Keyamo said.

The minister said search and rescue operations were already underway, while further details about the incident would be released as they become available.

Keyamo also said he had spoken with the chief of the air staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke and pledged the ministry of aviation and aerospace development’s full cooperation and assistance in the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

He, however, clarified that the control and regulation of military aircraft fall outside the jurisdiction of the ministry of aviation and the civil aviation authorities.

The minister expressed regret over the incident, which occurred earlier on Monday, as authorities continued efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the crash and account for those on board.

Meanwhile, the local government chairman, Maurice Oripelaye who spoke to journalists earlier in Ondo, confirmed the sad incident to journalists though he could not provide details.

He confirmed that while military gear was found at the crash site, he couldn’t ascertained the number of personnel who were on board the chopper which got burnt to rubble.