In a bold move to tackle the rampant infrastructure terrorism threatening the safety and development of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has successfully trained 135 personnel in arms handling.

This intensive training will equip the FCT command’s newly unveiled armed personnel officers to combat vandalism, oil theft, and attacks on critical national infrastructures and ensure a more secure environment.

Speaking at the passing out parade for the historic 2024 Batch A Arms Training, the Commandant NSCDC, FCT command, Olusola Odumosu, PhD, highlighted that this achievement stands out as the training was conducted independently without the backing of other security agencies.

Furthermore, this underscores the command’s dedication to safeguarding national assets and protecting citizens.

The FCT commandant praised the Commandant-General of the Corps, Dr. Abubakar Ahmed Audi, for approving the weapon training programme and for his significant support, enabling the command to operate effectively.

He also congratulated the graduates for their resilience and bravery during the challenging exercise, emphasising that it demonstrates their trustworthiness.

Odumosu expressed gratitude to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Bar. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike for his unwavering support, which he said has been pivotal in enhancing their operational capabilities by providing essential equipment and resources.

He listed the equipment received, including operational gadgets, vehicles, and motorcycles.

He said that with the inclusion of this newly trained cohort, the command is poised to elevate its efforts against vandalism and insecurity, ensuring swift responses to emerging threats.

Odumosu emphasised the importance of professionalism and adherence to the rules of engagement, urging the graduates to remember that trust and accountability are paramount in their new responsibilities.

He said, “Your ability to conquer this tough training demonstrates that the Federal Capital Territory can rely on you for protection,” and he challenged them to protect lives, property, and themselves as they stepped into their crucial roles.

He added that the training initiative represents a significant stride toward fostering a safer and more secure environment for all citizens in a nation battling persistent security challenges.

He added that the Corps’ FCT command is committed to standing firm against adversity and reinforcing Nigeria’s security architecture.