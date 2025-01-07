Personnel of the Nigerian Navy rescued eight police officers and a civilian in a boat mishap that occurred in Bayelsa State.

Navy Spokesman, Commodore A. Adams-Aliu in a statement said the officers were en route Yenagoa, when their speed boat hit a submerged wreck and capsised.

Adams-Aliu said the Nigerian Navy personnel deployed around Agbura community, on 24 December, 2024 successfully conducted a ‘search and rescue’ operation, rescuing the nine passengers along with their 3 rifles.

According to the statement, first aid was administered on those that were injured and were subsequently transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa for further medical treatment.

Commodore Adams-Aliu added that the submerged wreckage that caused the incident was noted and marked to prevent further occurrences.

He added that the recovered weapons were documented and secured, awaiting proper handing and taking over to the Nigeria Police Force, Bayelsa State Command.

He reiterated that the successful rescue operation underscores the synergy and collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies.

He assured that the Nigerian Navy remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring safety on the nation’s waterways and fostering collaboration with other security stakeholders to enhance national security.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, commended the swift response and professionalism of the personnel involved in the operation

The CNS reiterated the Navy’s unwavering dedication to safeguarding the lives and property of all Nigerians within the maritime domain.