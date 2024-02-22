Management of Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero, has debunked the rumour that the institution was attacked by bandits.

The public relations officer of the university, Malam Mustafa Mansur Ango, debunked the rumour yesterday while responding to questions by newsmen in his office in Aliero.

Ango said no attempt of such nature happened as academic activities continue to take place smoothly in the institution.

He described the story as baseless and concocted to cause havoc at the university.

He said the university management under the leadership of Professor Bashir Ladan Aliero has taken adequate measures to safeguard the university environment and its community as a whole.

He therefore called on the general public to disregard the rumour and urged the staff and students of the university to go about their normal activities.

Armed men suspected to be bandits attacked Aleiro town on their way to some villages in Gwandu local government area of Kebbi State last Saturday and kidnapped one person and proceeded to Kambaza and Tari villages in Gwandu local government area and killed scores of people and kidnapped undisclosed number of people.