Gombe State government has approved the sum of N2.2 billion for payment of backlog of gratuities to the retired workers.

The state commissioner for information, Mohammed Mijinyawa Tilde, stated this yesterday when he briefed journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting chaired by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

He said this was the fifth time the present administration in the state was settling inherited outstanding gratuities to retirees.

The council also announced the approval by the 11 local government councils in the state to pay gratuities to local government retired staff worth N3 billion.

According to Tilde, the executive council also approved the payment of N332 million to property owners at Bauchi and Dukku parks who will be forced to relocate to the new mega motor park built by the state government as compensation.