Troops of the Nigerian Army have cleared Yadi Forest in Kaduna State, killing one terrorist and recovering a cache of arms and ammunition.

The director of army public relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the feat was achieved on February 20, 2024 when the troops smoked out terrorists hibernating in the remote forest general area.

He said troops during the operation encountered an ambush staged by the terrorists’, but swiftly responded with a heavy volume of fire neutralizing one while others scattered in disarray.

General Nwachukwu said the troops have destroyed the terrorists’ camps, which were carefully concealed along the river lines.

The troops recovered two AK 47 Rifles, six AK 47 Magazines, five rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition, 331 rounds of 7.62mm x 54 PKT Machine Gun ammunition, and two PKT Machine Gun ammunition links.

Other items recovered include three motorbikes, two power generating sets, two desert camouflage, a pair of desert boots, leg and hand chains used for fastening kidnap victims, nine Baofeng Radios with 9 chargers, one talisman vest, an international passport, 2 voter’s cards and 2 national identity cards, among other items.

He added that the troops were still on the trail of the fleeing terrorists to rid the forest of terrorists’ activities in a renewed effort to restore peace and stability.

He therefore urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to security agencies.