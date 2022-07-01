Trial of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, for alleged organ harvesting has been adjourned to July 7, 2022, by a United Kingdom (UK) court.

They appeared before Uxbridge Magistrate’s Court in London yesterday to face charges under Britain’s Modern Slavery Act.

The adjournment by the Westminster Magistrate Court was to allow the UK attorney-general, Suella Braverman, determine whether the case would be heard in the country or Nigeria.

LEADERSHIP had exclusively reported yesterday that Ekweremadu and his wife would appear in court yesterday instead of the earlier date of July 9, 2022. The information was divulged by family sources to the newspaper.

According to Channels TV, Ekweremadu was in good shape, dressed in a grey tracksuit, and spoke twice during his appearance to confirm his name and date of birth.

However, the request of his wife, Beatrice, who had asked the court in her defence to allow her to appear by his side because she has not seen him since last Thursday’s hearing was not granted.

The prosecutor claimed that David Ukpo, who alleged that he was forced to donate his kidney to Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter, is 15 years old.

According to the court, David was allegedly picked off the street in Lagos by a criminal gang some months ago with the plan of harvesting his organ.

Ekweremadu was remanded in custody as the court claimed that he is an influential person, a flight risk and the case involved a child and modern slavery.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has expressed concern over the ordeal of the Ekweremadus in the UK.

In statement issued yesterday by the Enugu State government, it described Ekweremadu as an illustrious son of the state and a foremost senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The governor said his administration and the good people of Enugu State were saddened by the unpleasant news of the arrest, arraignment and subsequent remand in custody of Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice, in the UK.

He, therefore, conveyed his thoughts and prayers and the people of the state to the entire family of Ekweremadu “in this difficult time as we beseech the most merciful God to grant accelerated healing to Miss Sonia Ekweremadu.”

The state government extended its profound gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria and the National Assembly for their empathy, support, solidarity and legal intervention.