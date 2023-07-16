Alli-Balogun: Immortalising One From Nupe Heritage

Born in 1830 of a Nupe Prince of Tapa ancestry and an Awori lady of Isale Eko extraction, Alli-Balogun, a philanthropist reputed to be one of the wealthiest in his era, was a very religious and affluence man, whose opulence, business acumen and humanitarian gesture touched all and sundry.

With a name synonymous with Lagos popularity, in that, nearly a century after his exit from earth, he remained iconic, revered, remembered, and honoured by not only his descendants, and the Muslim community, his Tapa clans, and anyone whose history crossed path with him.

No surprise why his descendants held back nothing when it cames to remembering their great progenitor. Perhaps a sneak peek into a report from his dynasty would give a better view of how much he meant to humanity.

This only modestly summarises what Alli-Balogun represents, but a simple search of the name Alli-Balogun online would avail you a more in-depth and better knowledge of him as historically captured by his descendants, as this report only focuses on how he is still being revered by his descendants, with the latest way being the creation of a foundation to immortalise his values.

In his welcome address at the remembrance ceremony, the chairman, Alli-Balogun Descendants Union, Otunba Nurudeen Adeyinka Ojora-Adejiyan, describe Alli-Balogun as “our ever glowing mirror in the sun,” who died two years after registering his last will.

Similarly, another member of his descendant Dr. Olasupo Alli-Balogun who is based in Poland referred to him as “my greatest mentor and I built my entire life copying his lifelong achievements.