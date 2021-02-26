By Idris Aliyu Daudawa

The chairman of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore North Central, Alh Gixaxo Idris Bebeji has called on the government to allocate land to herders for ranching in order to end the clashes between farmers and herders.

Alhaji Bebeji stated this while interacting with LEADERSHIP Newspaper on how to end the recurring crisis.

He queried the position of the land earlier allocated for grazing and cattle route, saying that before now, herders and farmers lived in harmony without rancour.

He said for a lasting solution, “The way out of the present problems being faced by the Fulani’s particularly in the area of cattle ranching is for the state government especially in the North to provide land so that they will no longer endure unbearable things since there is abundant land in the North.”

“I want the federal government to remember that there was land allocated to the Fulani’s for cattle ranch in 1963 during the first republic, by the late Premier of the Northern region, Ahmadu Bello Sardauna Sokoto that was even gazetted. No more land for them now as it used to be in those days, which is the starting point of what escalated to a full-grown crisis.” he said.

He said Fulani herdsmen used to travel from Sokoto to Mambilla via a gazetted route but that is no longer available. “I want to know what happened to those lands and who reallocated them again.” he added.

Alhaji Bebeji said Fulani herdsmen are not against the reintroduction of Haraji/ Jangali (cattle tax) which Fulani’s pay as revenue to the government despite not enjoying social amenities such as road, water, hospital or school.