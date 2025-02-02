Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has expressed satisfaction with having Nigerian striker Victor Boniface remain with the club after his proposed move to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr fell through.

The Super Eagles forward, who was initially set for a lucrative €15m per season move to the Saudi club, has already rejoined Leverkusen’s training ahead of their upcoming match against FC Hoffenheim on Sunday.

“I’m happy with him, and he seems comfortable here, so it’s not a big issue for him.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed the collapse of the deal on Wednesday, stating, “Victor Boniface and Al Nassr, deal off. The Nigerian striker won’t join the club; the deal was advanced but never done as Al Nassr never gave the final green light.”

The Saudi outfit opted instead to sign Aston Villa forward Jhon Durán in a blockbuster €77m deal, including add-ons, effectively ending their pursuit of the Nigeria international.

Leverkusen were set to receive €60m for Boniface, €10m more than their asking price of €50m, if the transfer had materialised.

Speaking to SportsBoom after the failed move, Boniface reaffirmed his commitment to the German club.

“Transfer rumours are normal in football. It’s always flattering when big clubs show interest, but my focus right now is 100% on Bayer Leverkusen,” he said.

“A lot of calculations have also happened here and there, but I love playing here, and I want to give my best to the team. What happens in the future will happen, but for now, my mind is only on helping Leverkusen achieve our goals.”

The 23-year-old striker, who joined Leverkusen from Union Saint-Gilloise in 2023 for €20m, recently signed a contract extension until 2029, making him one of the club’s highest earners.

Boniface enjoyed a stellar debut season with Leverkusen, scoring 21 goals and providing 10 assists in 34 appearances as the club clinched a historic Bundesliga and German Cup double.

This campaign has been disrupted by injuries, with the Nigerian making just 15 appearances so far, netting eight goals before a thigh problem sidelined him in November 2024. He also scored in the German Super Cup as Leverkusen finished 2024 with three trophies.